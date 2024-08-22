Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 20,216 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $39.72.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

