Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ XENE opened at $39.14 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.26.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
