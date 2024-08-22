Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ XENE opened at $39.14 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 482,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after buying an additional 206,163 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 207.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,315,000 after acquiring an additional 97,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 91,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 994,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,765,000 after purchasing an additional 156,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

