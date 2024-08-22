Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SYBT stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.86. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $64.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $123.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,680 shares in the company, valued at $320,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $373,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,177. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

