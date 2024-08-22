StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance
Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $21.19.
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
