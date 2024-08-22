StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGENGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGENGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGENFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Oragenics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

