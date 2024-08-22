StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.50.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
