StockNews.com Downgrades H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Hold

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

H.B. Fuller Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FUL opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average of $78.88. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $64.64 and a 52-week high of $87.67.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $917.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $1,958,711.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,873.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

