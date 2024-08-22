StockNews.com Downgrades InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) to Buy

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

InfuSystem stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.13 million, a P/E ratio of -625,000.00 and a beta of 1.44. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 11.4% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

