StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ ARTW opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $7.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.36.
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing
