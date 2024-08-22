StockNews.com Upgrades Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.95.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.22. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 2,977.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 750,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,315,000 after buying an additional 726,435 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 870.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 113,649 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 748.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,612 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

