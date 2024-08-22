Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 4,426 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.7% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,059,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,453,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $180.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.69.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

