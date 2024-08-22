Stuart Canfield Sells 1,260 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $186,946.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, July 11th, Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $211,515.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $149.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

