S&U (LON:SUS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,896.16

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,896.16 ($24.64) and traded as low as GBX 1,775 ($23.06). S&U shares last traded at GBX 1,780 ($23.13), with a volume of 973 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on S&U from GBX 2,180 ($28.33) to GBX 2,100 ($27.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.20, a current ratio of 54.74 and a quick ratio of 58.00. The company has a market capitalization of £217.49 million, a P/E ratio of 851.67 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,882.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,896.16.

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

