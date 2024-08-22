S&U (LON:SUS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,896.16

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,896.16 ($24.64) and traded as low as GBX 1,775 ($23.06). S&U shares last traded at GBX 1,780 ($23.13), with a volume of 973 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on S&U from GBX 2,180 ($28.33) to GBX 2,100 ($27.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUS
S&U Stock Up 0.6 %
About S&U
S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S&U
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.