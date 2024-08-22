Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 343 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1,650.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 58,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 31,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.90. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $89.39.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.41.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Further Reading

