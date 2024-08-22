Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SLR Investment by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in SLR Investment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.13.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 92.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 56,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $724,275.20. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 184,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,478.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,270,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,760.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 56,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $724,275.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 184,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 95,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Articles

