Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 3,433 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $953,175 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.64. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $54.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.09%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

