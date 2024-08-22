Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 41,687 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 41.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,201,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,903,000 after buying an additional 3,881,684 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,198,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,232 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,713,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,628,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 462.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,450,000 after purchasing an additional 832,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Price Performance

WMG opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMG shares. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.