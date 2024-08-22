Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,868 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,169 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in BHP Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 56,019 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in BHP Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $55.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $51.73 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average of $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $140.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

