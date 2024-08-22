Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 42,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,429,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,438,000 after buying an additional 326,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $27.71.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 37.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,475.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Four Corners Property Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

