Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,557,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 142,519 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 1,191,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,433,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $13,168,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 484,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 249,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $8,659,000. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.93%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.18%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

