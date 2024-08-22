Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,418 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 27.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $175.52 on Thursday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $254.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTN

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.