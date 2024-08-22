Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UE. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

UE stock opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.