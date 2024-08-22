Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $49,526,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 161,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,891,000 after buying an additional 65,970 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 150,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after buying an additional 59,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,100,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,407,000 after buying an additional 54,189 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,942.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Valmont Industries stock opened at $285.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.10 and a 200-day moving average of $247.04. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $307.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.72. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Further Reading

