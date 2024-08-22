Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $150,557,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 353.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 354,616 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 769,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 340,555 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,316,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,913,000 after purchasing an additional 212,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,456,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after buying an additional 188,333 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $177,354.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,871.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.83. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.44, a PEG ratio of 118.01 and a beta of 1.12.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $320.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.01 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

