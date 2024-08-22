Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PECO opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.76. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

