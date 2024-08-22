Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $6.27 Million Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,051 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 166.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 14,663.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Flowserve Price Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $47.93 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

