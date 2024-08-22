Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.26 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 115.32%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens acquired 3,500 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $44,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,854.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

