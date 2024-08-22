Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,905,407 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $194,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HR shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,962.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Articles

