Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 10,212 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 187.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 114,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.36 million. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 223.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRE

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.