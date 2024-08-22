Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,890 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.59% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $928.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

