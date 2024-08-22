Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,141,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 10,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JNK opened at $96.43 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.47.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

