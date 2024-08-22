Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,011,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,371 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Accolade by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,804,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,351,000 after purchasing an additional 297,110 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 102.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 26,044 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accolade by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Price Performance

Accolade stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Activity at Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.22 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 20.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,694.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,171.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,569 shares of company stock worth $101,085 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Accolade from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Accolade from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACCD

About Accolade

(Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Featured Articles

