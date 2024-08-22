Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,806 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,730,407 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Barrick Gold by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,821,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,128,653 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $978,766,000 after buying an additional 14,138,639 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,464,070,000 after buying an additional 7,150,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417,244 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,606,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $173,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385,566 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

