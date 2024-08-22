Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 495,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,492 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 1,284,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 304,484 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,038,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,874,000 after purchasing an additional 195,368 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $4.22 on Thursday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $145.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

