Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,470 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 121.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 102.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $89.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $84.35 and a 1 year high of $132.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.48.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

In other news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

