Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 41,814 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,000. AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,373,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 920,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after buying an additional 15,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

QFIN stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $575.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Qifu Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

