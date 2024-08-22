Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIPR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $122.35 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $125.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.56.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.64). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $79.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

