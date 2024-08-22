Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,476,732 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476,732 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2,258.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $433.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.84. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.08% and a negative return on equity of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 219.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VERV. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

