Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,320 Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,196,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 114,587 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the second quarter worth about $578,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 32,301 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 27,403 shares in the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $894.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.50. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

MidCap Financial Investment Increases Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is presently 86.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MFIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

