Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 241,751 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 88.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241,751 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half by 489.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 33,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on RHI

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.22. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.