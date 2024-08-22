Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,713 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 18.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Balchem by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Balchem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $169.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.83. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $186.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Balchem had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.26 million. Analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Balchem news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total transaction of $1,395,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,627. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.