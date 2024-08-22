Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,228,520 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 672,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,228,520 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 27,710 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 297,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 321.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 527,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 401,920 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $49,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,891.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

MPW stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.85%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

