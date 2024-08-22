Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,974 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

