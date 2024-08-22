Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 56,852 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,852 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,775.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $29.83.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

