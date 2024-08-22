Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 724 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 345,196.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,289 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,025,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,949,000 after acquiring an additional 246,253 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,884,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 81,134 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,490,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTO. Barclays raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of RTO opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74. Rentokil Initial plc has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $38.43.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

