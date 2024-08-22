Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 816,039 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816,039 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 2,179.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Magna International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 32.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Magna International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.06.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of MGA stock opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 53.98%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

