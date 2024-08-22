Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,197 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,197 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHYG opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $42.90.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

