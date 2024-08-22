Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,169 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of Bloom Energy worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,678,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,796,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,666,000 after buying an additional 978,053 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at $7,502,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $7,570,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BE opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.