Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,467 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,468,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,789,000 after buying an additional 950,171 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 277,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 46,848 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 39,609 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSA. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $44.07 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 117.28%.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

