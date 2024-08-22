Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SMMT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

SMMT opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.38 and a beta of -0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

