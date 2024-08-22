Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2734 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Suncorp Group’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SNMCY opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $11.67.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
